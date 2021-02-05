With the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl a second straight year, St. Joseph Christian School librarian Glory Fagan wanted to put a creative twist on the big game.

She decided to write “If You Give Mahomes a Football,” a new take on a classic children’s book.

“I looked at, very closely at ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,’ which is the original book, and tried to do a rewrite that sort of paralleled that,” she said. “And as I am a librarian, I thought it only courteous to talk to the author.”

Author Laura Numeroff, a fellow Chiefs fan, provided her stamp of approval. Her one stipulation is that she wants to see illustrations from each child after the project is done.

Every student between first and third grades drew their take on a specific line from the fantastical story. Some of the lines included “When Kelce scores, Mahomes will give him a high five,” and “So he doesn’t get sacked, he might throw a sidearm pass.”

Getting Numeroff’s approval made the assignment extra exciting for third grade student Charlotte Frazier.

“I was like, ‘An author is going to read this?’ Oh my goodness,” she said.

Fellow third grader Franklin Klein was excited to be drawing his favorite player, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Franklin wasn’t shy about his fandom.

“I really like the Chiefs and I’m really looking forward to watching the Super Bowl,” he said.

Charlotte was more than happy to draw Mahomes and coach Andy Ried on the sideline.

“The Kansas City shirt has different details on it, so it’s kind of fun to draw that.”

Not every student is a Chiefs fan, and Fagan said that there was a notable faction of San Francisco 49ers fans. Those students were allowed to draw a scene about Groundhog Day and Puxatawny Phil saw his shadow as an alternative.

“They kind of bear a grudge about last year,” she said. “One student didn’t want to illustrate this, so he opted to draw a picture of the groundhog seeing his shadow and eating Patrick Mahomes. Anyway, we’ve had some humorous situations.”

It could become an annual tradition, especially if the Chiefs keep winning, Fagan said.