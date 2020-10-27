LAWRENCE, Kan. — The president of Haskell Indian Nations University has directed the editor of the school’s student newspaper to not contact any government agency for information while representing the paper or “attack” any student, faculty member or staff — moves the editor says violate his constitutional rights.

An Oct. 16 letter from Haskell President Ronald Graham further instructs Jared Nally, editor of The Indian Leader, to not record anyone at the tribal university in Lawrence during interviews without first getting their permission, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Graham’s directive claims Nally discredited himself and the university, citing an email Nally wrote to local police in which he identified himself as a student journalist at Haskell and requested information on the death of a Haskell employee so he could write a death notice.

Graham, who took over the university presidency in May, told Nally to conduct himself in accordance with the school’s code of conduct and treat fellow students, staff and officials with “appropriate respect,” warning him that failure to do so may result in disciplinary action.

Graham did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press on Tuesday seeking comment. The university’s spokesman also did not respond.

Three advocacy groups — the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, Native American Journalists Association and Student Press Law Center — said Graham is violating the First Amendment. Nally told the AP that he wants the school to have a free press.