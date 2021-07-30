Cubs Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on July 19 in St. Louis. 

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS | The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ and cash from the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher John Gant and a minor-leaguer on Friday, a deal finalized in the last hour before the trade deadline.

The 38-year-old Happ is in his 15th major league season, his first with the Twins after signing for $8 million this year.

