ST. LOUIS | The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ and cash from the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher John Gant and a minor-leaguer on Friday, a deal finalized in the last hour before the trade deadline.
The 38-year-old Happ is in his 15th major league season, his first with the Twins after signing for $8 million this year.
