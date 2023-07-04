Spirit Aerosystems-Strike

This 2013 photo shows Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas. The major supplier to the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturers is suspending operations at a critical plant in Kansas after union workers rejected a tentative contract, sending shares of Boeing and Airbus lower on June 22. 

 Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. — Workers at Spirit AeroSystems have ratified a new contract and will end a brief strike that threatened to disrupt the manufacturing of airline jets at Boeing, a key customer.

The International Association of Machinists said the 6,000 workers at a plant in Wichita, Kansas, will return to their jobs on Wednesday. They went on strike last weekend after voting down a previous offer.

