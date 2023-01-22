CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A nearly six-month-long strike will end after more than 120 workers at ingredient maker Ingredion voted Sunday to accept a new contract.

The head of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union praised workers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for remaining steadfast throughout the prolonged contract fight. The union didn't release details about what is included in the new four-year contract.

