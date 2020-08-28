It all seemed so real. The rush of nurses, the wound on the side of the victims face, the quick back-and-forth of medical acronyms. But that’s how a training exercise should be — with the adrenaline and emotion of the real thing.

LifeNet, Mosaic Life Care and Buchanan County Emergency Medical Services, about 12 people, participated in a mock trauma exercise Friday morning.

A LifeNet helicopter landed on the Mosaic Life Care helipad with a motorcycle crash “victim.” He was quickly wheeled into an emergency room, treated for his “injuries” and transported to another hospital via an ambulance.

Mark Sonnenmoser, the trauma program manager at Mosaic Life, said the training is similar to situations that happen several times a week.

“Simulations actually provide a level of stress,” said Sonnenmoser. “It’s not the same stress as when you’re in an actual situation. But because you’re asked, you do experience stress and you learn how to deal with it.”

This hands-on training prepares medics for the real-life scenario.

“It’s always the little things that you learn in these trainings that make the biggest difference,” said Katie Hawkins, a critical care transport nurse and a participant in the training exercise. “You don’t think about those things when you’re in a classroom and then you get into this setting and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, I better figure this out.’”

Teamwork and communication are vital when there are multiple departments working with one patient. Sonnenmoser compared it to a NASCAR pit crew.

“You have a lot of very talented individuals who know what they’re doing,” Sonnenmoser said. “But reality is they have to be able to work together to accomplish what they do in a very short period of time.”

Casey Garwood is a transport paramedic with BCEMS and worked with Hawkins during the training. With a trauma patient, an ambulance is filled with more equipment than usual, so working in a crowded space can be difficult.

“Communication is the key with everything, because I mean, if I’m thinking something different and she’s thinking something different, we gotta either meet in the middle or discuss it,” Garwood said.

While the “victim” was able to walk away after the training, a typical life-or-death situation can be emotionally draining. But that doesn’t stop medical professionals from returning to work.

“You love doing it. You love to help people. It’s a passion. It’s what we live for,” Hawkins and Garwood said.