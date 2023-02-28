A woman writes notes while looking at a laptop

Distractions have never been harder to resist. According to Deloitte's "2022 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey" (third edition), the average household in the United States now has a total of 22 connected devices. Things are a little less connected in Canada, where a J.D. Power survey of television service subscribers found that the average household has about 10 devices.

The prevalence and accessibility of devices can make it difficult to focus, but tablets, smartphones and other technologies are not the only culprits that can compromise the ability to concentrate. Harvard Medical School notes that underlying medical conditions, the side effects of medication and excessive alcohol consumption can each make it harder to focus. That's a significant detriment, as an ability to focus can help individuals be more efficient and perform better at work and in school.

