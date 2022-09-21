Financial Markets Wall Street

A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in New York.

 Associated Press

Stocks closed lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made another big interest rate hike and sharply increased its outlook for how high it expects to raise rates in coming months.

Short-term Treasury yields pushed further into multiyear highs after the central bank raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point. The Fed also said it now expects that rate to be a full percentage point higher by the end of the year than it had predicted in June.

