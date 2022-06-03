NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell broadly Friday and pulled major indexes into the red for the week as Wall Street focused on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.
The S&P 500 index fell 68.28 points, or 1.6%, to 4,108.54. It’s a reversal from Thursday’s market movements, when a narrower report on the U.S. jobs market came in weaker than expected. That bolstered speculation the Fed may consider a pause in raising rates later this year, and the hopes for a less-aggressive Fed sent stocks jumping.
The slide on Friday also dragged the benchmark S&P 500 into its eighth weekly loss in the last nine. The outlier in that stretch was last week, when stocks roared in part on speculation that the Fed would consider a pause in rate hikes in September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1%, to 32,899.70. The Nasdaq fell 304.16 points, or 2.5%, to 12,012.73.
Bitcoin also fell, while a measure of worry in the stock market rose, even though some glass-half-full signals for inflationary pressures were buried within the jobs data.
The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to move with expectations for Fed action, rose to 2.68% from 2.62% just before the report’s release. The 10-year yield, which tracks expectations for longer-term growth and inflation, rose to 2.95% from 2.91% after earlier climbing as high as 2.99%.
