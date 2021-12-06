Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday, nearly reversing the S&P 500’s losses from last week, when jitters over the omicron variant roiled markets.
The benchmark index rose 1.2%. More than 85% of stocks in the index gained ground, with technology companies and banks accounting for a large slice of the gains. The rally also included airlines and other travel-related companies that stand to benefit from the economy staying clear of more pandemic-related restrictions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.
The S&P 500 rose 53.24 points to 4,591.67. The Dow gained 646.95 points to 35,227.03. The Nasdaq rose 139.68 to 15,225.15. The Russell 2000 picked up 44.17 points to 2,203.48.
Bond yields rose, which benefits banks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.44% from 1.33% late Friday.
Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts, said that the rise in the 10-year bond yield says more about investors’ confidence in the economy than the pickup in stocks.
“Seeing yields in the 10-year get back above 1.40% is the most encouraging development,” he said.
U.S. crude oil prices rose 4.9% and helped send energy stocks higher.
Airlines, cruise operators and a wide range of travel-related companies made solid gains. Norwegian Cruise Line vaulted 9.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Rivals Carnival and Royal Caribbean jumped 8.1% and 8.2%, respectively. Exxon Mobil rose 1.1%. American Airlines climbed 7.9%, while United Airlines gained 8.3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.