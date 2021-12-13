Technology and energy companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Monday, a downbeat start to the week following the market’s best weekly gain since February.
The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, giving back some of its gains after the benchmark index climbed to an all-time high Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%.
Small-company stocks fared worse than the broader market in a signal that investors are concerned about economic growth. The Russell 2000 shed 1.4%.
The market’s pullback, with the S&P 500 fresh off its 67th all-time high this year, comes as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s latest economic and interest rate policy update on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 fell 43.05 points to 4,668.97. The Dow slid 320.04 points to 35,650.95. The Nasdaq dropped 217.32 points to 15,413.28. The Russell 2000 gave up 31.31 points to 2,180.50. Nvidia fell 6.8% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500. Bank of America dropped 2.1% and General Motors slid 6.5%.
Energy stocks took some of the heaviest losses as the price of U.S. crude oil fell 0.5%. Devon Energy slid 5.4%.
Automakers and travel-related companies also fell. Ford lost 4.8% and Carnival dropped 4.9%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.41% from 1.49% late Friday.
