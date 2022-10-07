NEW YORK — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.
The S&P 500 ended 2.8% lower after briefly dropping 3.3% as traders weighed a government report showing employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 3.8%.
Stocks have tumbled over 20% from records this year on worries about inflation, interest rates and the possibility of a recession.
Crude oil, meanwhile, had its biggest weekly gain since March. Benchmark U.S. crude jumped 4.7% to settle at $92.64 per barrel Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.7% to settle at $97.92.
All told, more than 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 closed lower Friday. The index fell 104.86 points to 3,639.66. It ended with a 1.5% gain for the week, its first weekly gain in four weeks.
The Dow dropped 630.15 points to 29,296.79, while the Nasdaq lost 420.91 points to close at 10,652.40. Smaller company stocks also gave up more ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 50.36 points, or 2.9%, at 1,702.15.
Treasury yields rose immediately after the jobs report’s release, though they wobbled a bit afterward. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, climbed to 3.88% from 3.83% late Thursday.
The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.30% from 4.26%.
