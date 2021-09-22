Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.
The S&P 500 rose 1%, breaking a four-day losing streak. The benchmark index initially climbed 1.4% after the Fed issued its statement at 2 p.m. Eastern.
The other major indexes also received a bump, but shed some of their gains by late afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.48 points, or 1%, to 34,258.32. The blue-chip index briefly surged 520 points higher. The Nasdaq composite gained 150.45 points, or 1%, to 14,896.85.
Bond yields mostly rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note wobbled up and down after the Fed’s announcement, but wound up little changed at 1.31% from 1.32% late Tuesday. The yield influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans.
Even with Wednesday’s rally, September has been a rough month for stocks. The S&P 500 is down 2.8%. The declines threaten to halt a streak of monthly gains that began in February.
More than 80% of stocks in the S&P 500 index rose Wednesday. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on direct consumer spending accounted for much of the gains. Energy stocks posted solid gains as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.4%. Communication and utilities stocks fell.
Smaller stocks did better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index rose 32.38 points, or 1.5%, to 2,218.56.
