Another volatile day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with stocks closing lower after giving up an early rally. The late-afternoon fade extended the market’s losing streak as it closes in on its fourth weekly loss.
Markets are still processing the latest indications from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that the central bank is increasingly concerned about inflation and plans to raise interest rates and take other steps soon to fight it. Investors were encouraged to see strong figures for U.S. economic growth, which showed the biggest climb in GDP last year since 1984.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The benchmark index had been up as much as 1.8% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq gave up 1.4%. Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market, sending the Russell 2000 index 2.3% lower.
Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride throughout the week as investors try to adjust to the idea of rising interest rates after the Fed’s policy of near-zero rates helped boost stock prices for nearly two years.
Technology stocks also lost ground. The sector has been a key driver for the broader market’s swings as investors shift money in anticipation of higher interest rates. Pricey tech companies and other growth stocks are viewed as less attractive when interest rates rise. Nvidia fell 3.6%.
Energy and communication stocks made solid gains Thursday. Chevron rose 2% and Netflix jumped 7.5%.
Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.80% from 1.84% late Wednesday.
The chip shortage continues to hurt the auto industry. Tesla fell 11.6% after telling investors that the shortage will stop the company from rolling out new models in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.