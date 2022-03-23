Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and crude oil prices rose sharply again Wednesday, as a wave of selling all but wiped out gains from a day before and left the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in the red for the week.
The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing lower. The Dow and Nasdaq composite each slid 1.3%.
After a strong rally last week, the market has been up and down this week as investors weigh concerns about rising inflation and slower economic growth now that federal spending on various stimulus measures has faded away and the central bank has signaled several interest rate hikes to come this year as it battles surging inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 55.37 points to 4,456.24. The Dow slid 448.96 points to 34,358.50. Both indexes are now on pace for a weekly loss.
The Nasdaq fell 186.21 points to 13,922.60. Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 fell 36.14 points, or 1.7%, to 2,052.21.
The selling was widespread, with technology, health care and financial stocks among the biggest weights on the S&P 500 index. Microsoft fell 1.5% and Abbott Laboratories slid 4.1%. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground.
Energy stocks rose as crude oil prices climbed more than 5%. Hess rose 4.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.
U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 5.2% to settle at $114.93 per barrel, while a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 5.3% to settle at $121.60. Prices are up more than 50% in 2022 so far, raising concerns about the impact on a wide range of consumer goods and consumer spending overall.
Bond yields have been rising overall as the market prepares for higher interest rates, but they eased back Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.29% from 2.37% from Tuesday.
Adobe fell 9.3% after giving investors a disappointing financial forecast and warned that halting sales in Russia and Belarus will impact its revenue. Metal manufacturer Worthington Industries slid 17% after reporting disappointing fiscal third-quarter profits.
Homebuilders fell sharply after the government reported that sales of new U.S. homes fell 2% in February from a downwardly revised sales total in January.
