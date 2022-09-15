Markets

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in August in New York. 

 Associated Press

Stocks gave up more ground Thursday, leaving major indexes on Wall Street deeper in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% after another wobbly day of trading. The benchmark index is now down 4.1% for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.

