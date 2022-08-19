Financial Markets Wall Street

Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange building in July in New York.

 Associated Press

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, putting major indexes on track for losses that will end a solid run of weekly gains.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is now on pace to break a four-week winning streak. The Nasdaq fell 2% and is also set to end four weeks of gains.

