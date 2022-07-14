NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as JPMorgan Chase opened the latest round of corporate earnings for big banks with weak results and a warning about the economy.
Wall Street is also assessing the latest government reports showing that inflation remains hot and shows no signs of cooling, even as central banks try to loosen its grip on businesses and consumers by hiking interest rates.
The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38. Nearly three out of every four stocks in the benchmark index finished in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17. The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19.
Banks had some of the biggest losses and weighed heavily on the market. JPMorgan Chase fell 3.5% after reporting a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon stuck by his warning earlier this summer that a “hurricane” may be headed for the economy.
“I haven’t changed my view at all,” he said in a conference call with journalists. “The negatives I pointed out, the risks in the future, are still the same risks. They’re nearer than they were before.”
Inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fight against it remain key concerns for Wall Street. Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It is the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot, following a report on Wednesday that showed prices at the consumer level were 9.1% higher last month than a year earlier.
Small-company stocks fell more than the broader market, in another signal that investors are worried about economic growth. The Russell 2000 fell 18.53 points, or 1.1%, to 1,707.51.
Several big technology companies rose and helped offset some of the losses elsewhere in the market. Apple rose 2%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which affects mortgage rates, rose to 2.96% from 2.90% late Thursday. It remains lower than the two-year Treasury, which is at 3.12%. That’s a relatively rare occurrence, and some investors see it as an ominous signal of a potential recession.
