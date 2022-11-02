Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in New York. 

 Associated Press

Stocks fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that interest rates will need to go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades.

The Fed also raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, its fourth consecutive hike of that magnitude and its sixth this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.