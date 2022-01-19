Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Wednesday and deepened the losses for major indexes this year following another choppy day of trading.
Stocks bounced between gains and losses throughout the day, largely following the direction of technology stocks, which sold off in the afternoon. The sector has triggered much of the choppiness in the market as investors shift money in expectation of rising interest rates.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 166.64, or 1.1%, to 14,340.26 and is now 10.7% below the all-time high it set on Nov. 19. That decline puts the index in what the market considers a “correction.”
The S&P 500 fell 44.35 points, or 1%, to 4,532.76, with 77% of stocks in the benchmark index losing ground. The only sectors that closed with gains were utilities and household goods makers, signaling a shift to less risky investments by traders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.82, or 1%, to 35,028.65.
Small company stocks, another gauge of confidence in economic growth, fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index fell 33.44 points, or 1.6%, to 2,062.78, and is down 8.3% for the year.
Gold prices, which often rise when investors are nervous about risks in the broader market, gained 1.6%. And investors bought bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury down to 1.85% from 1.87% late Tuesday. The yield began the year around 1.5%.
