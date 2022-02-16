Stocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation.
Trading was choppy following the midafternoon release of the Fed minutes. The S&P 500 wound up 0.1% higher after having been down 0.9% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.
Treasury yields bounced around a bit as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed. The 10-year Treasury yield ended up at 2.03%, just below where it was late Tuesday.
Wall Street has been looking for clues about how much and how quickly the central bank will begin raising interest rates. Traders see a 44% chance for a first hike in March of half a percentage point, double the traditional move.
In their discussion of the outlook for monetary policy, most Fed policymakers suggested that a faster pace of increases in the central bank’s benchmark short-term interest rate than what the Fed followed after its last rate hikes in 2015 “would likely be warranted, should the economy evolve generally in line with the Committee’s expectation.”
Policymakers also noted during the meeting that it would be appropriate for the Fed to make “a significant reduction” in the size of its balance sheet.
The S&P 500 rose 3.94 points to 4,475.01. The benchmark index was coming off a broad rally on Tuesday that snapped a three-day losing streak. The Dow fell 54.57 points to 34,934.27, while the Nasdaq lost 15.66 points to 14,124.09.
Small-company stocks rose. The Russell 2000 gained 2.85 points, or 0.1%, to 2,079.31.
Most Fed officials agreed during their meeting last month that faster interest rate hikes would be needed “if inflation does not move down” as the central bank’s policymaking committee expects. As recently as December, Fed officials forecast that inflation, based on their preferred measure, would fall to an annual rate of 2.6%. It is currently 5.8%.
But Fed policymakers differ on how quickly to raise rates. On Monday, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, repeated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest rate hike next month.
The government reported Wednesday that retail sales surged 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.