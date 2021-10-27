Banks and health care companies helped pull stocks on Wall Street mostly lower Wednesday, as the market eased back from its latest record highs.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% after shedding a modest gain as the selling picked up in the last hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%. Both indexes set all-time highs the day before.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite ended essentially flat after an early tech company rally lost steam. Treasury yields were mixed. Energy futures mostly fell.
The S&P 500 slipped 23.11 points to 4,551.68. More than three fourths of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with financial, health care and industrial stocks accounting for most of the decline.
The Dow fell 266.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,490.69. Most of the blue-chip index’s stocks were in the red, led by Visa, which slumped 6.9% a day after reporting strong quarterly results.
The Nasdaq edged up 0.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,235.84, and the Russell 2000 index of small companies took the heaviest losses, falling 43.58 points, or 1.9%, to 2,252.49.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53% from 1.61% late Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.1%.
Traders bid up shares in several companies that reported solid quarterly results. Microsoft rose 4.2% after reporting a 24% surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, rose 5%.
Domino’s Pizza rose 3.1%. McDonalds rose 2.7% after reporting solid financial results as an easing of business restrictions helped sales growth. Coca-Cola rose 1.9% as sales grew along with the reopening of many venues and businesses over the summer.
U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.4% and pushed energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil dropped 2.6%.
