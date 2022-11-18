Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 2 in New York. 

 Associated Press

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street but still wound up with weekly losses after several days of bumpy trading. Some retailers posted big gains after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results and giving investors encouraging forecasts. Gap, Ross Stores and Foot Locker all rose sharply. Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday. The Nasdaq ended just barely in the green and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, climbed to 3.82%.

A late-afternoon rally on Wall Street helped stocks close higher Friday, though the major indexes still wound up finishing lower for the week after several days of bumpy trading.

