Solid earnings from health care companies helped send stocks higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to the brink of another record high.
The S&P 500 rose 16.56 points, or 0.4%, to 4,536.19. It’s the sixth straight gain for the benchmark index and puts it less than a point from the all-time high it set on Sept. 2.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to 35,609.34. The Nasdaq fell 7.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,121.68.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65% from 1.63% late Tuesday.
The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time. The gains came a day after the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin futures attracted huge interest.
