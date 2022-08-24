Financial Markets Wall Street

Edward M. Curran, with K&J Securities Corp., works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 10 in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks ticked higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates at the end of the week.

The S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77, as traders overall again held off on making big moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53.

