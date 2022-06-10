NEW YORK — Wall Street’s shuddering realization that inflation got worse last month, not better as hoped, sent markets reeling on Friday.
Tumbling bond prices sent Treasury yields to their highest levels in years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.7%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 3.5%.
The S&P 500 fell 116.96 points to 3,900.86. Combined with its losses from Thursday, when investors were rushing to lock in final trades before the inflation report, it was the worst two-day stretch for Wall Street’s benchmark in nearly two years.
The Dow lost 880.00 points to 31,392.79, and the Nasdaq tumbled 414.20 to 11,340.02.
The two-year Treasury yield zoomed to 3.05% following the inflation report from 2.83% late Thursday, a big move for the bond market.
The 10-year yield was also up, but not quite as dramatically as the two-year yield, which is more influenced by expectations for Fed movements. The 10-year yield climbed to 3.15% from 3.04% and touched its highest level since 2018.
The narrowing gap between those two yields is a signal that investors in the bond market are more concerned about economic growth. Usually, the gap is wide, with 10-year yields higher because they require investors lock away their dollars for longer.
A two-year yield higher than the 10-year yield would be a signal to some investors that a recession may hit in a year or two.
