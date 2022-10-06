Financial Markets Wall Street

American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange in September in New York. 

 Associated Press

A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week.

The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going. The benchmark index is up 4.4% for the week following its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.

