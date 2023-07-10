Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Monday ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading.

The S&P 500 rose 10.58, or 0.2%, to 4,409.53, coming off just its second losing week in the last eight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 209.52, or 0.6%, to 33,944.40, and the Nasdaq composite added 24.77, or 0.2%, to 13,685.48..

