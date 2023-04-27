Off The Charts Debt Ceiling

People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange on March 22 in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied to its best day since January after Meta Platforms on Thursday became the latest Big Tech company to blow past profit expectations and reports painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% to erase all its losses from what had been a tough week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 524 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain.

