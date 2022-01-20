A late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street Thursday and sent major indexes deeper into losing territory for the year.
The sharp about-face for the broader market was once again directed by technology stocks, which have been behind choppy trading throughout the week. As investors prepare for higher interest rates, shares in pricey tech companies and other expensive growth stocks look relatively less attractive.
The S&P 500 fell 50.03 points, or 1.1%, to 4,482.73, with nearly 85% of stocks in the index falling. The benchmark index closed at a three-month low after having been up as much as 1.5% earlier in the day. It’s now down 6% for the year.
The Nasdaq fell 186.23 points, or 1.3%, to 14,154.02, after rising as much as 2.1%. The index’s losses in recent months had by Wednesday left it in what Wall Street considers a market correction, or 10% below its peak. Apple fell 1% and chipmaker Nvidia shed 3.7%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.9% to 34,715.39.
More than 500 stocks in the Nasdaq composite index hit 52-week lows Thursday, including Starbucks and T-Mobile.
American Airlines fell 3.2% and United Airlines slipped 3.4% after warning investors that the latest surge in COVID-19 cases will hurt their finances early in 2022.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.83% from 1.82%.
