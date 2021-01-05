STARKVILLE, Miss. — DJ Stewart scored 24 points and Mississippi State overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to roll past No. 13 Missouri 78-63 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State trailed by 14 points early in the second half before taking the lead with a 15-0 run and then pulling away with a 21-4 burst.

Iverson Molinar added 20 points for the Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). Tolu Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri (7-2, 1-2) with 16 points. Xavier Pinson scored 13 points and Dru Smith had 11.

Mississippi State trailed 43-29 early in the second half before Stewart's jumper with 13:07 remaining capped the 15-0 run and put the Bulldogs ahead by one. The Tigers pushed back ahead 50-48, but a three-point play from Stewart gave Mississippi State the lead for good and the Bulldogs quickly stretched the advantage to 69-54.

Missouri led 39-27 at halftime.

Mississippi State shot 35% from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The Bulldogs had eight first-half turnovers and Missouri outscored the Bulldogs 15-2 in points off turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers have lost nine of their last ten meetings with Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs bounced back nicely after a double-overtime loss to Kentucky last Saturday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers are certain to fall in the next AP poll, and the Bulldogs could get a look from voters.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Opens a two-game homestand Saturday against LSU.

Mississippi State: At Vanderbilt on Saturday.