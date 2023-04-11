STD Prevention Pills

A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in 2016 in Sacramento, California. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.

Experts believe STDs have been rising because of declining condom use, inadequate sex education and reduced testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

