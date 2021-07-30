TOKYO — Caeleb Dressel added a world record to his growing medal haul.
Katie Ledecky closed out her Olympics with another victory, too.
Dressel won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly Saturday.
About 20 minutes later, Ledecky claimed her expected gold in the 800 freestyle, though she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus.
Ledecky finished up with two golds, two silver and a fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre — not as successful as she was five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, but not bad at all.
Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule.
He was also set to compete in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle before returning to the deck one more time to anchor the 4x100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event that features two men and two women on each team.
Dressel is expected to take part in two more finals Sunday, the last day of the swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Dressel won his third gold medal at these games, including the first two individual victories of his Olympic career.
If Dressel sweeps his events, he’ll become the only the the fourth swimmer and fifth athlete overall to win six gold medals at a single Olympics.
Swimming icon Michael Phelps did it twice, capturing six golds at the 2004 Athens Games before setting the record with eight golds in Beijing four years later.
Phelps broke the mark held by Mark Spitz, who won seven golds at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
Also winning six golds were East German swimmer Kristin Otto in 1988 and gymnast Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus in 1992, when he represented the Unified Team that emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union.
It was a big day at the pool, with Katie Ledecky also swimming her final event of these games.
Ledecky was a big favorite to win the 800 freestyle, an event she hasn’t lost since 2010. Another victory would make her the first female swimmer to win six individual golds in her Olympic career, breaking a tie with Hungary’s Krisztina Egerszegi.
Ledecky already won the 1,500 free in Tokyo, to go along with two silver medals and a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle.
