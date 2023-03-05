Greece Train Collision

People obverse a minute of silence, during a protest outside the Greek parliament on Sunday in Athens, Greece. Thousands of protesters took part in rallies around the country for a fifth day to protest the conditions that led to the deaths of dozens of people late Tuesday, in Greece’s worst recorded rail accident.

 Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — A stationmaster accused of causing Greece’s deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece’s government may bear for the tragedy.

An examining magistrate and a prosecutor agreed that multiple counts of homicide as well as charges of causing bodily harm and endangering transportation safety should be brought against the railway employee.

