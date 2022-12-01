Amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and low consumer confidence, there is good reason to be pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy for the rest of 2022 and 2023. But despite these challenging conditions, one component of the economy that has continued to deliver good news is the labor market.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. sat at 3.5% in September, one of the lowest figures in more than half a century. Despite low unemployment, the economy has added jobs every month dating back to January 2021. These conditions have been advantageous for workers. The “Great Resignation” brought a historic volume of job switching in 2021 and 2022 as people sought out better job opportunities. This tightness in the labor market has pressured employers to raise wages and offer improved working conditions and benefits to compete for talent.

