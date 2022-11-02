The last few years have been tough on working parents. Daycare and school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic forced parents to rearrange their work schedules, reduce their hours, or even leave the workforce entirely. As a result, childcare came into focus as an essential part of a well-functioning labor market and the broader economy. And in response, policymakers expanded the Child Tax Credit to provide additional financial assistance for families with kids, but the payments have since reverted to previous levels.

Over the past two decades, childcare costs have risen much faster than overall prices. Between 2000 and 2021, prices for all goods and services increased by 76%, while prices for daycare and preschool climbed by nearly 120%. Today, American families with children 13 and under spend a median $6,000 (or 5.3% of their income) on childcare annually, according to data from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.