Members of the Missouri House debate legislation cutting state income taxes on Tuesday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Just six months after passing what was billed as the largest tax cut in Missouri history, the Republican-led state House voted Tuesday for an even bigger income tax cut that could return over $1 billion annually to individuals, corporations and retirees.

The Missouri legislation is the latest in a series of aggressive tax reductions that swept across U.S. states last year and have continued into 2023 — even as some warn that it might be wise for states to hold on to record large surpluses amid economic uncertainty.

