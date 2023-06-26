Child Labor State Laws

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill in March at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas. As the federal government scrambles to crack down on surging child labor violations, some state lawmakers want to let children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations.

 Associated Press

A movement to weaken American child labor protections at the state level began in 2022. By June 2023, Arkansas, Iowa, New Jersey and New Hampshire had enacted this kind of legislation, and lawmakers in at least another eight states had introduced similar measures.

The laws generally make it easier for kids from 14 to 17 years old to work longer and later – and in occupations that were previously off-limits for minors.

