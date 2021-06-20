The start of Fourth of July firework sales for Missouri started yesterday and local customers showed up with a bang.
Both P.J. 's Fireworks and Kovac’s Fireworks saw constant people from 9 a.m. and throughout the evening.
“We have been busy since the morning,” Sydni Hook, the Manager of Kovac’s Fireworks said. “I expected it to be busy today but there were even more people out than I thought.”
There was not a shortage of customers at other firework stands around town either.
“We opened up at 9 a.m. and we had 15-20 carts up front and they ran out so we had to dig some more out,” P.J. Kovac, Owner of P.J.’s Fireworks said. “People are showing out here and it is great.”
More customers is always a good thing and last year firework sales exploded across all stands in the area. With the coronavirus cancelling large firework displays, people had to resort to producing their own show.
“People shot fireworks last year that maybe had not before because they were used to going to a big show and a lot of those were canceled,” Hook said. “We are seeing some of those customers who had not done their own fireworks return back for this year.”
Local dealers have also been making due with a firework shortage throughout the nation. There are supply issues that are holding up some firework shipments into the United States. Sydni Hook said they had one container making its way in that will be here before the Fourth. And P.J. Kovac said that this is the largest amount of fireworks he has ever had.
“We are in good shape,” Kovac said. “About 8 weeks ago I thought we were going to be about 60% full, we worked our butts off for the last 2 months and they just started coming in like crazy. We have more products than we have ever had, so we are in good shape.”
Every stand has tons of fireworks, some stands might vary in what types they have specifically. So customers may need to go to several locations to complete their list.
With fireworks plentiful in the area, which also prompts the State Fire Marshal to urge caution to those that conduct their own displays celebrating the holiday.
“For those that choose to use consumer fireworks, we urge everyone to take the proper precautions and review safety tips,” State Fire Marshal, Tim Bean said.
To read those safety tips go to www.dfs.dps.mo.gov/safetytips.
