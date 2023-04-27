Chorizo with fried eggs in a pan

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Though it is considered a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the United States are significant. The holiday has now become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations. However, even people who do not trace their ancestry to Mexico enjoy Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Some Cinco de Mayo festivities may be scaled back this year, but those who want to celebrate at home can still enjoy Mexican cuisine. Why wait until dinner time to start the party? This recipe for "Eggs With Chorizo" from "The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook" (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli makes for an ideal breakfast on Cinco de Mayo.

