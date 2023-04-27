Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Though it is considered a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the United States are significant. The holiday has now become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations. However, even people who do not trace their ancestry to Mexico enjoy Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Some Cinco de Mayo festivities may be scaled back this year, but those who want to celebrate at home can still enjoy Mexican cuisine. Why wait until dinner time to start the party? This recipe for "Eggs With Chorizo" from "The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook" (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli makes for an ideal breakfast on Cinco de Mayo.
Eggs With Chorizo
Serves 4
In Mexico there are two types of chorizo, one that is freshly made and served loose and another that is packed in sausage skins and air-dried. This recipe calls for the loose variety.
2 tablespoons lard
11Ú4 pounds ground pork
3 cloves garlic, crushed
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons dry sherry
1 teaspoon caster sugar
1 teaspoon salt
6 eggs
2 tomatoes, peeled, seeded and finely diced
1/2 small onion, finely chopped
1/4 cup milk or light cream
Fresh oregano sprigs, to garnish
Warm corn or flour tortillas, to serve
Melt the lard in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the pork mince and cook until browned, stirring frequently. Stir in the garlic, dried oregano, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper. Cook 3 to 4 minutes.
Add the sherry, sugar, and salt to the pork, stir well and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the flavors are blended. Remove from heat.
Put the eggs in a bowl. Beat lightly to mix, then stir in the finely diced tomatoes and chopped onion.
Return the chorizo mixture to the heat. Heat it through and pour in the egg mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until the egg is almost firm.
Stir in the milk or cream and check the seasoning. Garnish with fresh oregano and serve with warm corn or flour tortillas.
