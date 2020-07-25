LTC Zachery Kerns was promoted to the rank of colonel on July 1. Zachery was raised in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School. He received a degree in construction engineering from Missouri Western State University. He was commissioned through the ROTC (1998) as an Army Infantry officer. He was later selected and attended the Army Special Forces Qualification Course and for the last 16 years has served as an Army Green Beret Officer.

Col. Kerns has served several tours overseas including Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Senegal, Germany and Jordan. As a Green Beret officer he has served as a commander of a special operations task force in Afghanistan, deputy chief of special operations plans with Special Operations Command Central, as an assistant professor at the Command and General College Staff College, a professor of Military Science at Missouri Western and commander of the Training and Assessment Squadron of the Asymmetric Warfare Group.

Currently, Col. Kerns serves as a fellow at the School for Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The promotion ceremony was held on July 6 in St. Joseph and was officiated by Congressman Sam Graves and attended by family and friends. Col. Kerns is married to Rosemary Kerns and they have three children, Kaiden, Kale and Liam. They make their home in the Oregon, Missouri, area.

Col. Kerns is the son of David and Enola Kerns of Oregon, Missouri, and Sherri and Patt Lilly of St. Joseph.