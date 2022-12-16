Starbucks Strike

Lola Rubens, a Starbucks worker, holds a sign that reads 'no contract no coffee' during the Unfair Labor Practice Strike on Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

 Associated Press

Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores.

More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.

