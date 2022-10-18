ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta, left, celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 on Tuesday in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.

