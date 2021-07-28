MorganDoyle.png

Morgan Doyle is a new evening news anchor at News-Press NOW. She worked as a part-time reporter for News-Press during her senior year of college and still does the occasional story on top of her new anchoring duties. Morgan graduated from Missouri Western this spring, where she majored in convergent journalism and ran middle-distance on the track and field team. She is originally from Ozark, Missouri, and loves spending weekends out on the lake.

