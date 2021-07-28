Matt Hoffmann has been with News-Press NOW for two and a half years and has recently taken on the lead investigative reporter role in the newsroom. He covers public policy issues and digs deeper than surface issues. Previously, Matt covered high school sports for the Star Tribune and government for the Marysville Advocate. A proud Jayhawk from Minnesota, he has an intense love for sports.
