Bruce Thomas serves as News-Press NOW’s chief meteorologist. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast meteorology and received a graduate degree in geoscience. A seasoned weather expert, Bruce has 32 years of professional experience in the field, along with countless accolades, including having served as the president of the National Weather Association.
Breaking News
Most Popular
Articles
