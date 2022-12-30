Seahawks Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes head for the end zone past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks to score during the second half of a game on Dec. 24 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award.

So it's no surprise they have clinched the AFC West and are tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.