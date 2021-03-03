There’s something to be said for how much a great voice cast can lift up a typical Disney story.

While “Raya and The Last Dragon” has consistently vibrant, colorful visuals, it’s the energy from leads like Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Daniel Dae Kim that brings this adventure to life.

Tran voices Raya, a young woman who’s been tasked with helping to protect a glowing orb that contains the last remaining dragon powers in the magical land of Kumandra. After members of the five kingdoms of Kumandra (the lands of Fang, Heart, Spine, Tail and Talon), break into Raya’s family hideout and split the orb into five pieces, she must gather newfound friends to travel and piece it back together.

Taking some beats from “Lord of the Rings,” “Mulan” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Raya” is a classic team-up movie, where our loner character must embrace the power of friendship to survive, while learning about her land’s complicated past through a motor-mouthed dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina). As they all travel, they’re faced with being attacked by the Druun, a purple-tinged, foggy plague that turns people to stone.

None of the elements are new but are livened up with a fresh coat of CGI paint by “Big Hero 6” co-director Don Hall and “Blindspotting’s” Carlos López Estrada, working off of a script from playwright Qui Nguyen and “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim, and a voice cast that’s game to take the material in both gloriously goofy and solemnly serious directions.

“Raya” channels the best parts of classic Disney films like the comic sensibilities of “Aladdin,” with Awkwafina’s gravely voice and manic energy combining nicely with Tran’s lighter touch, similar to the back and forth between the Genie and Aladdin. It also is able to slow down and meditate on the importance of forgiveness and family, similar to “Mulan” and “Frozen 2,” without feeling jarring.

As far as the Disney animated canon goes, “Raya” is a breakout visual feast, using CGI-created cardboard-like cut-outs and cell-shaded animation for flashbacks, while also leaning on the squishy, cute animated character types it’s traditionally used for the main story. It’s one of the best-looking Disney movies of the modern era.

For an almost two-hour running time, “Raya” tends to go heavy on the action and light on the jokes. While the characters are light, fluffy and fun, they also tend to feel a little flimsy.

Where every recent Disney movie feels like it’s shooting for Oscar gold, “Raya” seems to be happy with being an enjoyable, mid-tier success, following in the footsteps of other great adventures. It’s a journey worth taking for the entire family.