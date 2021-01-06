In one of the worst years for stand-up comedy bookings, a Missouri comedian turned things into social media gold.

Away from the stage during quarantine, stand-up comedian Bryce Stanley became a viral hit on the video platform TikTok, with videos of him punking scammers.

“Being stuck home and not leaving and seeing people on TikTok helped a bunch. (It’s) just kind of a different creative outlet,” he said.

Back on the road, Stanley is looking forward to getting back onstage as he performs at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave. He’ll be performing with Layton Flatt, Richard Aviles and Eric McElroy.

During quarantine, Stanley, a Bolivar, Missouri, native, started doing TikTok videos to bond with his youngest son, Parker, where they’d attempt parkour, a series of movements like jumping and maneuvering to go over and around objects.

“We were wanting to do some ‘Parkour Parker.’ So basically, him and me doing parkour. And neither one of us looking very athletic at this point in life,” Stanley said.

While they had fun making the videos, Stanley had another idea for a series of comedic bits: text message conversations with scammers, usually through social media apps. He said he first got the idea when someone messaged him in 2018 and he posted it to Facebook.

“I kind of just noticed people would would send request me. And it’s like this a weird name, you know, like two first names kind of a deal — there’s always, you know, some red flags. And I just started messing with one,” he said.

Noticing people were tickled by them, Stanley took to showing and explaining them on TikTok. The result: Millions of views and more than 144,000 followers.

“It’s been a lot better than I thought. I thought I was kind of just going to be the old guy on there,” Stanley said.

While the TikTok videos are fun, Stanley said stand-up comedy remains his main love. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, his comedy duo, Dirt Road Comedy with Jerad Langley, decided to turn an RV into a roaming comedy stage, able to set up in a public place wherever people would want to see them.

“We had been talking about it for a while. And then with this whole COVID stuff, it just seemed like kind of the time to do it,” Stanley said. “If this does stick around a while and people are scared to get bigger groups, we kind of have an option of staying outside, spreading people out and making them feel a little safer come spring.”

Returning to the stage during a pandemic isn’t quite the same as before, Stanley said, but it’s always good to hear laughter — even in a socially distanced manner.

“It’s just kind of different. You don’t really get that same feel quite as often. Every once in a while, you get in a crowd that kind of comes together and is all right. It’s just been — it’s just kind of been frustrating,” he said.

With his humor, a politics-free, clean mixture of everything, as he said, that can range from deer hunting to drugs, Stanley said he just wants people to come, have a good time and laugh.

“I’m not in the mode of ‘Let’s make people mad and see if I can recover from it’ kind of a thing. My stuff’s just pretty laid back, pretty clean ... We talk about deer hunting, drugs every once in awhile, whatever comes up,” he said.

Admission is $5. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.