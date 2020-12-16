Four years ago, musician Jason Johnson wanted to pay homage to the variety shows of his youth with a Christmas performance.

Since then, the show has endured clashing schedules, a pandemic and a temporary closing of the bar, only to come back stronger.

“I can’t believe this is the fourth one,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to perform it like there were 1,000 people there.”

Being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., the “Christmas Variety Show” will continue the tradition that made the previous iterations a draw, with a variety of Christmas songs, skits and sing-alongs for the whole family.

Per tradition, Brandy Carroll-Reinke will reprise her role as Mrs. Claus. Performances will include Tom Meehan, Kalani, Jarod Estrada and Grindstone Creek.

While Johnson said the performers will treat the show like an arena rock sing-along, they’re expecting a drop in attendance because of the pandemic.

“We’re just going to do the best we can and carry on,” he said.

For Unplugged, the event is the chance for them to give back to the friends and family who have helped support the business this year.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get together with all of our family and friends and customers to celebrate together,” Johnson said.

In 2020, that kind of gratitude goes deep, as patrons saved the bar and music venue from the brink of extinction. In July, the bar was bleeding money during the COVID-19 lockdown and announced its closure.

The response from its faithful patrons was strong and supportive, enough that it re-opened in September under the ownership of Phillip and Lynn Johnson.

“Without that we wouldn’t have survived this, and to be able to make it to the fourth annual, it’s just, there’s a lot of gratitude and honor a lot of pride in there, too,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, continuing the show is another way to say thanks to everyone for their support, regardless of their age.

“To be able to come out as a family and be able to listen to and sing along with the Christmas songs just a few days before Christmas itself, to me it’s just a chance for everybody to get in that extra high gear,” he said.

Masks are required for everyone when they’re not drinking. While Johnson said he would love to see everyone gathered at Unplugged, he knows that some are staying home to minimize chances of contracting COVID-19.

“With technology nowadays, you never know. Maybe we’ll put it on Facebook Live,” he said.

The concert is free and open to the public. Johnson said he hopes to see those who can make it out singing some of their favorite Christmas songs.

“Along with the gratitude and the pride in it, it’s really symbolic too. We’re not going to be packed like we’ve been and that’s OK. The tradition is not being interrupted, and that’s a big deal,” he said.